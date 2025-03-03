Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,009,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,531,000.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

CEP stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Profile

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

