Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after buying an additional 541,550 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after acquiring an additional 497,043 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,626,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,712,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $154.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $124.32 and a 52 week high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

