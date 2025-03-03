Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Trading Down 2.1 %

Baidu stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. China Renaissance cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

