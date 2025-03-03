Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,979.50. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.11.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $245.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.07 and a 200-day moving average of $250.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

