Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 5,987 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

