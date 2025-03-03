Capital Power (CPX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital Power (TSE: CPX) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2025 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$63.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Capital Power was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/18/2025 – Capital Power was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$68.00.

1/30/2025 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.2 %

CPX traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$50.65. 335,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,159. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$33.90 and a one year high of C$68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.15.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.