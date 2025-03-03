Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,994,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IUSG opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.63 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
