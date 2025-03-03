Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $23.89. Capri shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 1,505,791 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after acquiring an additional 151,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,339,000 after buying an additional 7,129,123 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after acquiring an additional 547,578 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 22,554.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $58,070,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

