Capricor Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average volume of 3,206 call options.
CAPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
CAPR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. 339,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $657.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 4.08. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
