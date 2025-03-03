Capricor Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average volume of 3,206 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAPR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. 339,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $657.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 4.08. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.