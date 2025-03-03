Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

