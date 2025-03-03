Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
