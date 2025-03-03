Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $331.99 and last traded at $331.78, with a volume of 197166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

