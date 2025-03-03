Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CCIF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.66. 147,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.5%.

In related news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 18,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $144,993.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $243,471.16. This trade represents a 147.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIF. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 125,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 65.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

