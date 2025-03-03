Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Acquires 24,706 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 7.5% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $58.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

