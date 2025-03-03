Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Acquires 4,661 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.88 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.