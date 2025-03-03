Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Acquires 4,661 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.88 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.