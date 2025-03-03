Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VTI stock opened at $292.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

