Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.42, Zacks reports.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.95. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

