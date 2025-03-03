Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,977.21. The trade was a 3.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $343.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.99 and its 200-day moving average is $373.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.05 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

