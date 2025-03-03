Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Position Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 151,961 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after acquiring an additional 146,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $21,290,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $210.80 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.24. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.