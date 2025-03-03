CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$73.63, with a volume of 149962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.51.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 67,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$78.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,252,845.14. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total transaction of C$273,889.70. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

