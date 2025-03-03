CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CCSC Technology International stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of CCSC Technology International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ CCTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 8,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,835. CCSC Technology International has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

