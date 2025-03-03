Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 6.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $27.44. 4,083,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 10,448,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Celsius by 12.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.