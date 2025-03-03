Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.24 and last traded at $86.06. 247,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 869,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

Several brokerages have commented on LEU. HC Wainwright began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

