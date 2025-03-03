Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 24500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Chakana Copper Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chakana Copper
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.