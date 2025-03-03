Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Critical Comparison

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. W&T Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W&T Offshore pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 368.47%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 64.37% 42.41% 42.41% W&T Offshore -11.95% -775.16% -4.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and W&T Offshore”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $10.69 million 2.14 $8.05 million $0.10 4.90 W&T Offshore $537.26 million 0.46 $15.60 million ($0.43) -3.87

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

