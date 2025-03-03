China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CJJD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,437. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

