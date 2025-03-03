China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 117,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 8.7 %

CHNR opened at $0.56 on Monday. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.