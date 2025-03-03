Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 41,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,566,000 after buying an additional 810,807 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 8,398.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,232,000 after acquiring an additional 271,507 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CB opened at $285.34 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.87. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

