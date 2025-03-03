CIBC Increases Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 2.4 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

CSH.UN stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.21. 327,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,654. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$11.91 and a 12 month high of C$17.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

