CIBC Increases Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
