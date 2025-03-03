Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $132.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.60. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 65.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,312,000 after acquiring an additional 895,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,370,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 779,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,117,000 after buying an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

