Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Raised by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,115,000 after buying an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $79.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.