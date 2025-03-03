Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

