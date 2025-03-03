Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 26,120 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE:AMTM opened at $19.64 on Monday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

