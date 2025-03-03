Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,415 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $87.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

