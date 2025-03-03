Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – March 3rd

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that offer cloud-based data storage and management services. These firms provide scalable and secure solutions for storing digital data remotely, enabling businesses and consumers to access and manage their information over the internet. As demand for digital transformation and remote data accessibility grows, these stocks are often seen as attractive investment opportunities in the tech sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.53. The company had a trading volume of 992,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,231. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.79. NetApp has a 12-month low of $97.31 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,958. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.08. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $190.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.68. 86,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,643. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

