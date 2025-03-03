CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,571 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CNX Resources by 311.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 616,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 466,694 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 202,890 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 162,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 94,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 78,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,928,250. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.