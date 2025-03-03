Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 580,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 20.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 258,198 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. 214,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

