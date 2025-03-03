Comparing Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Valens Semiconductor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $60.88 million 0.58 -$16.06 million ($0.97) -2.45 Valens Semiconductor $57.86 million 3.90 -$19.66 million ($0.35) -6.06

Beam Global has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.6% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beam Global and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -19.26% -19.09% -12.16% Valens Semiconductor -41.94% -14.05% -12.51%

Risk and Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beam Global and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 1 1 3.50

Beam Global currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.15%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Valens Semiconductor.

Summary

Beam Global beats Valens Semiconductor on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. The company is also involved in the development of EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. It offers its solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, street lighting, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and outdoor media and branding industries. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company’s product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

