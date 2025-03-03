Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after buying an additional 1,691,945 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 618,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,180,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604,367 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,571,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

