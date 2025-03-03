Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 50% – Here’s Why

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) fell 50% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 281,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 311,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 50.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.