Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.12), with a volume of 708438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.12).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £684.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12.
About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.
