Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

COST stock opened at $1,048.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $982.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $938.63. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market cap of $465.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

