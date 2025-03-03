Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $10.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $17,010,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $8,710,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $6,612,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 61.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,647,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 628,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COUR opened at $7.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. Coursera has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

