Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.40. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $30.77.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,814.30. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 110.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

