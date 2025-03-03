CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 24184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $907.42 million, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.38. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $944.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 567,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

