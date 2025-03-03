CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CFO James E. Perry Sells 145 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,501.14. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.02. The company had a trading volume of 216,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,109. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.10 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.39.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,486,000 after buying an additional 255,849 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,320,000 after acquiring an additional 201,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $59,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $42,202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 77,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

