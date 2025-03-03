Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $82,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.4 %

CFR stock opened at $136.96 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

