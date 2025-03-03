Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 14.82%.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. 255,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,619. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $865.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered Curaleaf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

