David L. Bumgarner Sells 170 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $20,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,586. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $118.55. 15,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,350. City Holding has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
