David L. Bumgarner Sells 170 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $20,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,586. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $118.55. 15,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,350. City Holding has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in City by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,071,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at $5,203,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of City by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of City by 125.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

