Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 248285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLX. Sidoti upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $53,975.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,227.20. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Deluxe by 378.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth $1,490,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 220,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

