DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 513,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.1 days.

DeNA Price Performance

DeNA stock remained flat at $23.91 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.47. DeNA has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.24%.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.